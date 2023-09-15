France | The grocery store chain warns customers about shrinking product sizes with signs

The purpose of the warnings is to make food companies reconsider their pricing policies.

French the retail chain Carrefour has started to warn its customers about products whose package sizes have shrunk but the price has not, reports include BBC and The Guardian.

The first warnings were posted on the shelves on Monday, and they are to be implemented in all Carrefour stores in France.

“The quantity or weight of this product has decreased, and [tuotteiden] the price specified by the supplier has increased”, the warning labels say.

So far, warnings have been posted next to 26 products. These include products from Nestle, PepsiCo and Unilever, among others.

For example, Carrefour announces that the bottle of Lipton’s sugar-free, peach-flavored iced tea has been reduced from 1.5 liters to 1.25 liters.

Three products of the Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt have also received a warning next to them.

A representative of the company told The Guardian that prices have been increased by an average of 9.3 percent across the entire group in accordance with local cost structures.

Carrefour’s the director of customer communications Stefen Bompais according to the warning labels, the purpose is to make companies reconsider their pricing policy.

A retail expert interviewed by the BBC by Ged Futter however, there are risks associated with this. Visible labeling of products can poison the relationship between retailers and food companies.

Therefore, Futter does not believe that warning labels would be introduced in, for example, Britain, where there has already been discussion about shrinking product sizes.