France The French serial killer, known as the Ardennes monster, has died at the age of 79

Ardennes a French serial killer known as a monster Michel Fourniret has died at the age of 79 years. The matter was reported by the Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz on Monday.

Fourniret died at the hospital where he had been admitted due to heart disease. He is also said to have Alzheimer’s disease.

Fourniret was sentenced to two life sentences in 2008 for eight murders. Fourniret confessed to killing 11 people, mostly girls and young women. The first man was murdered by Fourniret in the late 1980s.

Fourniret also raped his victims before killing them. One of her victims was a nine-year-old girl whose murder was confessed to Fourniret in March 2020. The girl’s body has not been found.

Fourniret was arrested in 2003, just a few months after he had murdered a nine-year-old girl. He was caught trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Belgium.