France The French Prime Minister resigned, with Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, appointed new Prime Minister

French prime minister Jean Castex resigned on Monday. The Minister of Labor was appointed the new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Castex’s appointment as prime minister in 2020 was a surprise and Monday’s resignation was expected, AFP news agency said. The President of France Emmanuel Macron was elected to his second presidency in April and was expected to rotate ministers for various positions.

Parliament holds parliamentary elections in the summer. They elect representatives to the country’s National Assembly, and Macron’s party needs success in the election. According to the AFP, in part because the president would have chosen a more deserving female minister for the left and environmental movements as prime minister.

61 years old Borne belongs to Macron La République En Marche to the party. In addition to the Minister of Labor, he has previously served as Minister of Transport and Minister of Ecological Transition.

Borne is the first female prime minister in the country in thirty years. French newspaper Le Monden according to the last time a woman was working in the wash, Edith Cressonin 1991.

Macron thanked Castex for his work on the board on Monday.

“Thanks to Jean Castex and his entire administration and team,” Macron tweeted.