France The French gathered in the streets to show their support for the teacher killed, the suspect is said to have provided students with money for information about the victim

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated across France since a male teacher was brutally murdered in Paris. The country’s government is stepping up action against extremism.

In Paris the brutal bloodshed in the suburbs on friday has taken thousands of people to the streets in various cities in france. A 47-year-old high school teacher was killed with a knife on his way from school to home, after which the author cut off his head.

President Emmanuel Macron has described the act of killing as an “Islamist act of terrorism”.

In a lesson on freedom of speech, the teacher had presented caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. However, according to the news agency AFP, he had given the students the opportunity to leave the class so that no one would be offended by showing the pictures.

People have now gathered on the streets to show their support for the teaching profession. Among other things, they have carried Je suis prof posters (I’m a teacher). Similarly, support was shown to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. At the time, it was written on the posters Je suis Charlie. Now the streets also supported freedom of expression and teaching.

Prime Minister who took part in the demonstration on Sunday’s Place de la Republique in Paris Jean Castex posted on Twitter that people refuse to fear and that France will remain united.

The protesters were also joined by the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa.

“Everyone is in danger these days. Things have to change, ”the 18-year-old, who demonstrated to AFP in Nice on Sunday, told Valentine Mule.

President Macron ordered Sunday to launch “swift and concrete action” against Islamist online propaganda, AFP says. According to him, the actions will be targeted, among others, at those who show their support for Friday’s attack.

Authorities said on Monday they would find out the details of the senders of 80 messages supporting the act. School safety measures are also being tightened.

According to Reuters, France has decided to deport 231 foreigners suspected of belonging to religious extremists who are on the government’s watch list. Of the suspects, 180 are currently in prison, and 51 were to be arrested promptly.

In addition, applications for refugee status will be screened through an even tighter screen, Reuters says. On Monday, several police operations were launched in the country in connection with the killing, Reuters says.

To terrorism a specialized prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricardin The suspect was a Chechen man born in Moscow in 2002 who was not previously known to the French intelligence service. The man lived in France with refugee status.

Ricard has not commented on whether the suspect had connections to the school or whether he acted independently, inspired by a campaign launched against the teacher.

One student’s father had launched an online campaign against the teacher and demanded his expulsion from school. The father had shared the teacher’s name and school address on social media just a few days before the death. He and a well-known Islamist involved in the campaign have now been arrested. There are currently eleven detainees, AFP says.

Minister of the Interior Gerald Darman said Reuters on Monday that it was considering closing down a group called Collectif contre l’islamophobie en France.

French Le Monde magazine according to the suspect lived about 80 kilometers from the place where he carried out his bloodshed.

According to the magazine, the man arrived at school with two knives and a plastic bullet gun. He also had hundreds of euros in cash, which he offered to students in exchange for information about the teacher. In this regard, among those arrested is a 15-year-old student at the school. However, according to Le Monde, there is nothing to support the view that a student who may have provided information to the suspect would have known the consequences of providing the information.

Police shot the suspect in the teacher death a few minutes after the death near the scene. The suspect had previously published a picture of the victim on social media. He said he sent it as a message to the “leader of the infidels” Macron.

To honor the victim of the murder work, France will hold a national memorial service on Wednesday.