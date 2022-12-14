The Moroccan dream shatters. The country lost the semi-final at the World Cup against France tonight. “The French in the final, Morocco the hearts”, AD columnist Sjoerd Mossou summarizes the match. Moroccan supporters have taken to the streets in many places to celebrate the success so far. Fireworks are set off, but the atmosphere is calm for the time being.

