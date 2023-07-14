«So far so good, so far so good», said Hubert, one of the three protagonists of Mathieu Kassovitz’s masterpiece film “La Haine” (“Hate”, 1995), the most famous fresco of the Parisian suburbs: « Do you know the story of a guy who falls from a fifty-story building? And on each floor, to gain courage, “so far so good” is repeated. We look like we are in the depths where we are, so far so good. But the problem isn’t the fall, it’s the landing.”

The end is in sight, all you have to do is wait. It’s the sense of desperation that silences you, that you don’t want, indeed, you can’t, look in the face. A condition of life that becomes anger, hatred.

After all, it is almost useless to ask what is the origin of the violence that has invaded Paris and France, a real wave capable of recurring with almost mathematical cycles. After all, Kassovitz’s film from almost thirty years ago had told it all. If the Paris “ville lumiere” of the twenty arrondissements slightly exceeds 10 million inhabitants, the belt of the suburbs, the banlieue, reaches ten.

Born after the war as slums that housed the inhabitants of the former French colonies who arrived as labor for the post-war reconstruction of the capital, the peripheral areas of Paris are the mirror of that free fall of a social system which for years has shown a mix between cruelty and cynicism.

«It is not enough to demolish buildings, fence off spaces, repaint facades, to improve the life of the inhabitants. Their first requests are public services, school, housing, access to employment», explains the French sociologist and urban planner Marie-Hélène Bacqué, interviewed by Mediapart.

He continues his analysis: «The policy of the city, that is, the policy concerning the so-called “disadvantaged” neighborhoods, has lost its social substance for many. It has been bureaucratized and the professionals and associations that contribute to it are today largely exhausted by the logic of competition and offers, by the lazy controls to which they are subjected». A situation that has been dragging on since the 1990s.

In the latest French riots, however, a new element has emerged, a scenario that until now had not appeared – at least in such an evident way – in the riots in the suburbs. In the video images that have circulated on social channels – Telegram and TikTok, above all – we see groups of young people armed with baseball bats attacking the protesters. They have nothing to do with the suburbs, with the riots. They are exponents of the radical right, who took to the streets to hit the demonstrators, especially if they are of foreign origin, even if they are second or third generation.

“The racailles”

We need to take a step back. On May 7, 2002, French President Jacques Chirac appointed Minister of the Interior Nicholas Sarkozy, the rampant politician of the French right who at the time was starting to climb the public machine beyond the Alps, before ending very badly, entangled in a judicial investigation that recently led him to a final conviction for illegal financing and other crimes against the public administration.

Three years after his appointment, in November 2005, very harsh riots broke out in Clichy-sous-Bois, on the outskirts of Paris, as a reaction to the death of two boys who were electrocuted in an electrical substation where they had taken refuge to escape a patrol of the police.

A few months before the clashes Nicholas Sarkozy had definitely raised the level of tension. After the death of a child from a stray bullet during a clash between rival gangs in the La Courneuve area, the then Interior Minister assured that he would “clean the city with Kärcher mode”, i.e. the system of pumps with water at high pressure used by garbage collectors to sweep the streets. Shortly after he called the young people of the suburbs “racaille”, the scum. A word that, shortly thereafter, became a real slogan.

The right-wing party Les Républicaines, the same as Sarkozy’s, has resumed in recent days, after the new clashes, the line drawn in 2002 of “law and order”, proposing an increase in prison places, full criminal punishment starting from the age of 16, the penal responsibility of the parents, and the forfeiture of French nationality for convicts with double passports.

“The Republic must take action in the face of the disintegration of authority,” commented party president Eric Ciotti.

The delicate issue that the right wants to ride is the ethnic one. To those who pointed out that most of the demonstrators were French, the politicians of Les Républicaines replied contemptuously: «Of course, they are French but they are not French by their identity. And, unfortunately, for the second, third generation, there is a sort of regression towards ethnic origins».

Black wave

The derogatory word “racaille” has for at least twenty years become a real slogan of the most radical right in France.

Generation Identitaire, a movement dissolved for racism in 2021, pronounced it on every occasion, put it on posters, in banners during marches, to define not only migrants, but that considerable part of French society with non-European origins. A racism on an ethnic and cultural basis that has been spreading throughout Europe for some time.

The Italian section of Generazione Identitaria, very close to Northern League circles, had already started translating into Italian in 2017 that insult uttered by Sarkozy and taken up by the world of the radical right. Anyone who was not of European origin and had landed in our country, regardless of the reasons, simply became “scum”.

How explosive the situation in France is demonstrated by a fundraiser, launched by the former spokesman for Eric Zemmour’s campaign, Jean Messiha, in favor of the family of the policeman accused of the murder of Nahel M., 17, whose death was the spark that ignited the days of revolt.

In just four days, more than fifty thousand donations have arrived on GoFundMe, for a total of one million euros. For comparison, a similar collection made to help young Nahel’s family had reached a quarter of that amount in the same period.

However, the French right has not limited itself to raising funds for the policeman accused of murder. Some groups derived from the Gud (Groupe Union Défense, an extreme right-wing organization born in the 1960s and then dissolved), active above all in Angers, have taken to the de facto streets, organizing patrols against the demonstrators. Their meeting point was closed in recent days and an investigation was opened by the local prosecutor’s office. But the signal is certainly bad.

Solidarity from the “cousins”

Casapound’s youth organisation, the Student Block, wasted no time. On the social channels, he published the words of solidarity with the mace-makers of the French far right: «Solidarity with the best youth of Angers who are fighting against anti-fascism and the “new Europeans”. No repression will stop the fire of struggle.”

A few hours later, the organization’s Telegram channel posted a video shot in Rome, while the militants were hanging a banner near Via Cavour. At the same time they relaunched a fundraising organized by the Rassemblement Des Étudiants De Droite of Angers (a group derived from the Gud) «for the legal expenses of the French comrades».

To date, 13,857 euros have been raised through 558 donations. Among these there are many members of Casapound, such as the historic militant Alberto Palladino, known as “Zippo”.

Italy’s radical right has always wanted to flex its muscles when it comes to the suburbs. On 4 July, while protests were exploding in France, the Roman group Azione Frontale advertised a “walk for safety” in Torre Angela. «Defend Rome, take to the streets with us», was the slogan on the poster. And in the post on Telegram of the account linked to the world of Casapound which relaunched the initiative, the link with the French patrols was openly declared: «We are the last bulwark for a society in free fall.

Always at the side of good citizens, against everything and everyone! Honor to the French comrades who are fighting against a barbaric horde that is setting their country on fire”. Someone has always fanned the fire and, as the man who fell from the fifty-story building repeated, “so far so good”.