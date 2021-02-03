France The Eiffel Tower is painted golden brown

The Eiffel Tower is undergoing the most expensive make-up work in its history, as a result of which the brown paint surface will have to give way to a more golden world of colors.

French perhaps the most famous attraction is the Eiffel Tower, which has been embellished for the 2022 Paris Olympics, AFP news agency reports.

The 19 paint layers of the iconic landmark are removed, while at the same time saying goodbye to the brown color of the Eiffel Tower, which it has worn since 1968.

AFP news agency says the tower will get a golden brown color scheme, as its builder Gustave Eiffel to his monument wanted.

“It gives the Eiffel Tower a more golden hue than the color we’re used to,” says the CEO of the company that decorates the tower. Patrick Branco says.

AFP characterizes the renovation work as “monumental” as the 324-meter tower has 18,000 metal parts held together by 2.5 million rivets. The work is estimated to cost 50 million euros.

This is the most expensive make-up work in the tower’s approximately 130-year history.

Workers must follow strict safety regulations, as lead has been detected during the removal of old paint layers.

The Eiffel Tower gets a new finish every seven years. The current make-up work began in 2019 and will be completed in 2022.