France | The Eiffel Tower and its surroundings were evacuated

The tower and the square below it were emptied around 2:30 local time on Saturday. It was a false alarm.

in Paris The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb threat, says, among other things Le Parisien.

According to the news agency AFP, all three floors of the tower were evacuated. In addition, the square under the tower was emptied around half past two local time. The evacuation was a preventive measure, says Le Parisien. About two hours later, the tower was opened again. According to the French police, it was a false alarm.

According to Sete, the company that manages the tower, there were bomb experts and police officers who searched the area, including the restaurant, which is located in the tower.

According to the company, this is a common procedure in bomb threat situations.

The Eiffel Tower, completed in 1889, is located in Paris in the Champ de Mars park on the south bank of the Seine. Last year, the tower attracted more than six million visitors, reports AFP.