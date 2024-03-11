The Catholic Church in France and associations of health workers criticized this Monday the President Emmanuel Macron's plan to push for an “aid in dying” law under “strict conditions.”

“Calling a text that opens the door to both assisted suicide and euthanasia 'fraternity law' is a deception,” declared Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Episcopal Conference, to the Catholic newspaper La Croix.

For the archbishop of Reims, too, “such a law will guide everything [el] health system towards death as a solution”.

The project contemplates the possibility of administering a lethal substance to adults who request it, if they run the risk of dying in the short or medium term from an “incurable” disease that causes pain that cannot be treated.

Dying with dignity is a very legitimate request, but that is precisely the mission of palliative care, which notoriously lacks resources.

The measure, announced the day before, excludes minors and patients suffering from psychiatric or neurodegenerative diseases that affect discernment, such as Alzheimer's.

“Dying with dignity is a very legitimate request, but that is precisely the mission of palliative care, which notoriously lacks resources” in France, lamented three associations of health personnel.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron Photo:EFE Share

The “French model” announced by Macron provides for a medical team to issue an opinion and if it is favorable, the patient may administer a lethal substance within three months or with the help of a third party if you are able to do so.

The French government plans to approve the bill in April, following the opinion of the Council of State, and the first vote in the National Assembly (lower house of the bicameral parliament) is expected on May 27.

The right-wing and far-right opposition criticized the moment chosen by the president to raise “social issues”, about three months before the elections to the European Parliament, which the far-right Jordan Bardella leads in France.

The project, a campaign promise of Macron, also plans to include measures to strengthen palliative care. “Currently, we spend 1.6 billion euros on it. We will increase our investment by 1 billion more,” he promised.

A doctor holds a vial of “thiopental,” a barbiturate used in the practice of euthanasia. Photo:AFP Share

“A revolution of humanism and fraternity”

Furthermore, the president reiterated this Monday that the project will mean “a revolution of humanism and fraternity” that will respond to the needs of certain terminal cancer patients who, in some cases, have to go abroad” to receive euthanasia.

“We will move forward in the most transparent way possible. It is a text in which we must have the humility to work on it, to move and accept that certain convictions are questioned,” the president said in X, one day after announcing the project in an interview. about “dying with dignity”, avoiding the word euthanasia.

Faced with the current French law, Macron assured that “we had to move forward while maintaining an ethical requirement.”

Accompagner the end of Friday. Je m'y suis engagé: nous allons présenter une loi de fraternité qui concilie l'autonomie de l'individu et la solidarité de la Nation. We now have the possibility of demanding an aide à mourir dans des conditions strictes… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 11, 2024

France already has legislation since 2016 that allows patients “in agony” to stop taking medication and enjoy palliative carewithout going any further.

According to the surveys, a 70% of French people are in favor of a law that legalizes euthanasiaa term that Macron himself, the son of doctors, avoids uttering publicly.

Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, honorary president of the French Association for the Right to Die with Dignity, was pleased that the project is finally going to Parliament, but criticized that the last decision falls exclusively and collegially on a medical team.

AFP and EFE