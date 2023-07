03:50 France, the death of Nahel and a deep social fracture © AFP

In France, the death of a young man during a police control set the country on fire. Violence broke out in Nanterre and other French cities. The rioters denounced the stigmatization of suburbanites, racism and police violence, highlighting a deep social fracture. After a week, calm was restored, but the government feared that July 14, a national holiday, would be the occasion for new acts of violence.