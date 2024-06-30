France | The days of Macron’s destiny begin – the French vote today in the first round of the general election

France|If the National Alliance gets a clear majority, 28-year-old Jordan Bardella may become the prime minister of France.

in France will be voted on today in early parliamentary elections. The president of the country Emmanuel Macron dissolved the country’s parliament after his party suffered a defeat in the EU elections.

Outside of France, the result of the election affects, among other things, the line of the country’s security policy and the continuation of support for Ukraine.

The candidates ended their three-week campaign on Friday. The Urn was already headed for Saturday on, for example, the Pacific island group in New Caledonia and the northern coast of South America in French Guiana.

Most opinion polls predict Jordan Bardella led by the far-right National Alliance (RN) to get the most seats in the lower house of the parliament, i.e. the National Assembly.

If the RN gets a clear majority, 28-year-old Bardella, who has no government experience, may become the prime minister of France.

The latest opinion polls have predicted that the RN will get 35-37 percent of the votes and the left-wing New People’s Front about 27.5-29 percent support. President Macron’s centrist Jäses coalition is predicted to come in third with around 20-21 percent.

Voting activity is also expected to be high.

New the shape of the parliament will become clear after the second round of voting in a week. Those candidates who receive the support of at least 12.5 percent of the registered voters in their electoral district can go to the second round. The second round usually involves two, three or sometimes four candidates.

To be elected in the first round, it is necessary that the candidate receives at least half of the votes in his constituency and that the voting percentage is at least 25.

A total of 577 representatives are elected to the National Assembly.