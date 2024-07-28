Sunday, July 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France | The damage to train traffic in France has now been repaired, says the railway company

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
France | The damage to train traffic in France has now been repaired, says the railway company
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

All trains will run normally from Monday, according to the railway company SNCF.

in France the damage that disrupted train traffic has been repaired, says the state railway company SNCF. There have been extensive disruptions in bullet train traffic since Friday, the cause of which is suspected to be arson.

According to the company, train traffic has practically returned to normal on the route west of Paris. On the northbound route, three out of four bullet trains are already operating according to the schedule.

According to the railway company, all trains will run normally from Monday.

#France #damage #train #traffic #France #repaired #railway #company

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tragedy in Sardinia, he loses his life while bathing with friends, he was only 19 years old: the first hypotheses on the drama

Tragedy in Sardinia, he loses his life while bathing with friends, he was only 19 years old: the first hypotheses on the drama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]