France | The damage to train traffic in France has now been repaired, says the railway company

France|All trains will run normally from Monday, according to the railway company SNCF.

in France the damage that disrupted train traffic has been repaired, says the state railway company SNCF. There have been extensive disruptions in bullet train traffic since Friday, the cause of which is suspected to be arson.

According to the company, train traffic has practically returned to normal on the route west of Paris. On the northbound route, three out of four bullet trains are already operating according to the schedule.

According to the railway company, all trains will run normally from Monday.