From this Friday, September 1, the progressive change begins so that the retirement age in the country is delayed from 62 to 64 years, with the deadline to reach this figure being 2030. In addition, the number of years necessary will also increase contribution to be able to collect a full pension, which will go from 42 to 43 in 2027. The final implementation of this reform is done despite the fact that a majority of French people reject it and for weeks numerous general strikes and demonstrations were held .

It is a fact. After months of controversy, protests and a majority rejection among the French population, the controversial pension reform promoted by the Government of Emmanuel Macron began to be applied as of this Friday, September 1.

From this day, the retirement age for the French will increase gradually until the year 2030when it will go from the current 62 years to 64. The idea is that this working retirement age increases by one quarter for each year that elapses up to that date.

A norm that does not go alone, since in addition to the delay of the retirement age, The number of years of contribution necessary to be able to collect a full pension will be increased. The figure will go from 42 years to 43 and this will be from 2027.

Its implementation is a triumph for the Government of Emmanuel Macron, which from the beginning has defended the need for France to carry out this reform because the system ran the risk of being in deficit due to the progressive aging of the population.

However, the Executive has had to deal with the frontal opposition of numerous union actors, political parties and the rejection of a large part of the population, who for weeks have tried to knock down the reform because they considered that their rights were being “violated”. .

A mobilization that has not been seen for years

And it is that this reform has made the French take to the streets as they had not seen for years. The French unions, which so far this century have shown notable disunity at key moments, have been clear in their refusal to accept that this change occurred. A position that has been criticized by the Executive, not seeing the possibility that these organizations could reach a minimum agreement.

From the end of the year 2022, and especially from 2023, French unions took to the streets for several weeks to try to stop the bill. This unity made the movement remain strong for a while, with massive mobilizations in the main cities and with almost total support in some sectors such as transport, energy or education.

Protesters march behind a banner reading ‘no to pension reform’ as they take part in a May Day (Labor Day) demonstration to mark international workers day, more than a month after for the government to push an unpopular pension reform bill through Parliament, at Place de l’Homme de Fer in Strasbourg, eastern France, on May 1, 2023. © Frederik Molin / AFP

In the vast majority of cases, these protests were completely peaceful, although late at night several incidents were observed between the demonstrators and the police, a body that was accused of repression in some days. The peak of mobilization was reached on March 7, 2023, when between 1.28 and 3.5 million French people took to the streets, according to different union and government sources.

This reform was for many French “another attack” on their fundamental labor rights. A widespread feeling of loss that has been accentuated in recent decades due to the constant efforts of Executives -both center-left and conservative- to try to delay the retirement age and increase the number of years of contribution necessary to collect a full pension .

In fact, in the last 30 years, four pension reform proposals have been made, three of them went ahead and only one failed due to social mobilization in the 1990s.

The widespread rejection was reflected by pollsters such as Elabe, which assured that 67% of the French were against this change, or Odoxa-Agipi, stating that 80% of citizens were against it.

The Government carried out the reform alone

This resounding refusal meant that the French Executive was left practically alone in Congress during the harshest weeks of the protests in March 2023. The parliamentary left sided with the unions and workers, defending all strike calls and encouraging mobilization. And the extreme right, although it did not support the union movement, remained against the reform.

This issue caused the Government of Élisabeth Borne to suffer two motions of censure in a few days, shortly before the reform was processed. The first of them was carried out by the left and obtained a significant number of supports and the second, less followed, was encouraged by the extreme right. Although neither of them succeeded, scenes of extreme tension could be observed in Parliament during the speeches made by the congressmen. A true reflection of the political crisis situation in the country.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne led the defense of the pension reform in the French parliament and was one of the main targets of criticism. © Bertrand Guay / AFP

The point reached a situation in which the Government was forced to use article 49.3 of the French Constitution to carry out the reform without having parliamentary support. This occurred because, although Emmanuel Macron’s party obtained supposed support from some Los Republicanos deputies, they were not fully convinced that the reform would go ahead with an affirmative vote in Parliament.

This decision further inflamed the spirits among the unions and protesters, who came to the collapse of highways, railways and refineries. The main labor unions then tried to take the case to the Constitutional Council to overthrow the norm, however, this judicial body endorsed the majority of it and rejected the holding of a consultative referendum among the population on the subject.

The Administration headed by Emmanuel Macron considered being able to carry out this pension reform a fundamental axis in its government scheme, even if it meant the isolation of the Executive from union power and the opposition. The main reason is the defense that the pension system will become unsustainable and in deficit during the next decades due to the progressive aging of the population.

For this reason, the Government of Emmanuel Macron maintains that it is lawful to delay the retirement age because life expectancy in France is higher and is based on the fact that other neighboring countries have the retirement age of around 65 or 66 years.

However, those who reject this change maintain that during the last two years profits have been reported in the pension system and not losses, and they criticize that with taxes on large fortunes or a reduction in other expenses -such as the military- the system could be perfectly sustainable without change.

With EFE and local media