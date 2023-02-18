After a debate in the National Assembly, without a vote and in the middle of the crossing of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition, the unpopular pension reform in France will be discussed in the Senate. A session that is scheduled for March 2. The amendment seeks to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, prompting widespread protests. The Government argues that the change is necessary to avoid the collapse of the state pension system.

The bill to increase the retirement age in France passes the Senate.

After a sterile debate and without being put to a vote in the National Assembly, the reform will reach the Upper House, after the deadline for the deputies of the Lower House to pronounce on Friday, February 17 expired.

The discussion in the Senate is scheduled to take place on March 2, also for two weeks.

But in the Assembly the final debate on the initiative was clouded by the ridicule of several legislators and the exchange of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition.

“They have insulted me for 15 days. Although nobody broke, we are here in front of you to present the reform,” the Employment Minister, Olivier Dussopta, shouted at the opposition politicians in the session.

“Dans le respect de la Constitution, nos débats doivent désormais end” indicates @olivierdussopt. “Les 20,500 amendments déposés par la Nupes auront empêché notre Assemblée d’achever l’examen du texte”. Des députés entonnent “On est là” en quittant l’hémicycle. #Retraites pic.twitter.com/qWwsf0CNY6 —LCP (@LCP) February 17, 2023



The bill promoted by President Emmanuel Macron seeks to increase the minimum age to qualify for a pension in the country from 62 to 64 years. An unpopular measure that has generated massive protests.

The change would be made progressively until 2030, when the 64-year limit for retirement would finally come into effect.

The president argues that the modification is crucial to avoid the collapse of the state pension system and to guarantee that the younger generations do not assume the burden of financing the older generations.

However, thousands of people across the nation oppose the change, just as anger and discontent are growing over the rising cost of living.

“We wanted to put the government in front of its lies”

The voices of rejection also come from the extreme right and left political parties.

In fact, in its last day of discussion in the lower house, the debate stalled on the first points without being examined the controversial article 7, which deals with the increase in the retirement age.

In large part, the stoppage was due to the fact that the leftist party ‘France Unsubmissive’ (LFI) maintained thousands of amendments, the discussion of which was practically impossible in the narrow time frame set by the Administration.

“We wanted to put the government in front of its lies and its contradictions,” said the LFI deputy, Aurélie Trouvé, this Saturday.

A general view shows the chamber as Mathilde Panot, deputy and chair of the parliamentary group of the French far-left party La France Insoumise (Incredulous France), delivers a speech during a debate on a motion of no confidence against the French government presented by the parties of the opposition, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on July 11, 2022. © Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Throughout the session, the legislators focused on the contribution period of retirees who can benefit from the “long career” regime. That is, those who entered the world of work before the age of 21.

According to the stipulations indicated by the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, those who have started their working life before the age of 16 will not have to wait until they are 64 to retire, but “may do so at 58”.

Citizens who started working between the ages of 16 and 18 will be able to retire at age 60 and those who started working between the ages of 18 and 21 would do so at age 62.

Archive-Several unions joined the call for a demonstration to reject the pension reform proposed by the Government of Emmanuel Macron © Guillaume Horcajuelo/EFE

However, on this point there is also a strong division. An example of this is the support of the president of the Los Republicanos (LR) Party, Éric Ciotti, for the government’s position. While the vice president of that same group of conservative tendencies, Aurélien Pradié, supports the idea that those who started working before the age of 21 should not work more than 43 years in total to achieve a full pension. Even if they do not reach the minimum retirement age of 64, which the project intends to set.

“I regret that a series of ‘Nupes’ groups (a left-wing political coalition) have somehow chosen to abandon their amendments, abandon the battle and leave us alone to endure until the end,” claimed the deputy of France Unsubmissive, for his part. Bombard Manual.

The Macron Administration faces great challenges. The government, which does not have a parliamentary majority, will need the support of the conservative Republicans (LR) party in both chambers.

Undoubtedly a range of challenges in the face of its reform, both in the streets and in Parliament.

In order to “paralyze France”, the unions have called a national strike for next March 7, five days after the Upper House begins its debates.

The latest demonstrations gathered, last Thursday, 1.3 million people according to the CGT and 440,000 according to the Ministry of the Interior.

With Reuters and EFE