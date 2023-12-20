France | The controversial immigration law was passed, the health minister immediately asked for his resignation

The far-right surprised the government with the “kiss of death” by voting in favor of the Macron-backed bill.

French parliament approved the president on Tuesday Emmanuel Macron the hard-line immigration law supported by the government, which has also received criticism from Macron's own party.

The bill was finally approved by the votes of representatives of the governing parties, although the far-right opposition National Alliance also voted for it. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

French media called the National Coalition's surprise move the “kiss of death” for Macron's party.

The star politician of the national coalition Marine Le Pen characterized the immigration law as an “ideological victory”.

New one of the key points of the immigration law is that in order to receive certain social security benefits, foreigners are required to stay in France for five years.

However, those foreigners who have a job in France can receive social benefits after 30 months of stay.

The law also contains new rules regarding immigration quotas. In addition, dual citizens convicted of certain crimes can be deprived of their French citizenship.

Law passage has been said to be crucial for President Macron.

For example Le Monde magazine has described the political crisis caused by the immigration law as a “moment of truth” in its editorial, which has brought to light the weaknesses of Macron's authority.

In France, the president also exercises considerable domestic political power.

Macron still has more than three years left in his term, but after his two terms, he cannot run again in the 2027 presidential election.

If the immigration law had not been passed, Macron would have been in danger of losing his political credibility. He would have become a so-called lame duck, i.e. a ruler who loses his power at the end of the season, when everyone is already waiting for a successor.

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman already warned that if the immigration law is not passed, Le Pen has a good chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

“Majority has remained united, the far-right's plan has failed,” the prime minister rejoiced Elisabeth Borne message service in X on Tuesday after the immigration bill was passed in parliament.

Borne's glowing unity was, however, cast in a questionable light when the Minister of Health Aurelien Rousseau submitted a letter of resignation to the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening. Borne has not said whether he will accept the resignation.

Also the Minister of Higher Education Sylvie Retailleau and Minister of Housing Patrice Vergriete have reportedly threatened to resign if the bill is passed.

Opposition condemned the immigration law in strong terms.

Green MP Cyrielle Chatelain stated that the law implements far-right politics and called it “a fraud and a shame”.

Leader of the Communist Party Fabien Roussel said that in its anti-immigration stance, the law represents a historic shift in France's fundamental values.

Dozens of non-governmental organizations have also criticized the law as “the most regressive immigration law in decades”.

Immigration Act the proceedings in the French Parliament have been tumultuous. The bill has been rewritten several times. At the last minute, it had to be returned to the committee hearing again, when the parliament rejected the previous version.

However, the new version of the committee has been described as even stricter than before.