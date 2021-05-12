France The commander of the French Defense Forces replied to the soldiers who wrote about the Civil War: “The most sensible thing is to leave the service”

In France, anonymous soldiers have written in the pages of the right-wing magazine about the threat of civil war and accused the president of trampling. The law requires soldiers to remain neutral.

French Commander of the Defense Forces François Lecointre commented on submissions on Tuesday that had been stirring the country for weeks, with soldiers warning that France was threatened by civil war.

Two letters have been published: one in the end of April and another on Sunday. Both were published in the right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles.

The signatories of the first letter were generals who had moved from active duty to the reserve, but also, according to the newspaper, “hundreds of senior officers and more than a thousand other soldiers”.

The signatories of the letter, published on Sunday, did not tell of their identities at all, but described belonging to an active young generation of the army that has already hardened in battles.

In letters the point is that, according to the signatories, extremist Islam could cause a civil war. According to the letter, French policymakers should take action against “herds of suburbs,” referring to immigrants and the Islamist threat. According to the letters, the president Emmanuel Macron and his regimes have made too many concessions to Islamism.

The first letter had been signed in his own name by, among others, the former commander of the French Aliens Legion Christian Piquemal, who was arrested during an anti-immigration demonstration in 2016.

In France soldiers in active service are subject to a similar rule as in Finland: the law obliges soldiers in the armed forces to remain politically neutral.

In reality, there is no certainty about the signatories of the letters remaining anonymous. Nor can it be ascertained how many of them are paid by the French Defense Forces and could thus have infringed French law.

French Minister of Defense Florence Parly has warned that soldiers could be punished.

Commander François Lecointre did not threaten to sign the letters with punishment on Tuesday, AFP news agency reported. Instead, the commander urged the signatories to resign.

“The most sensible step is certainly to leave the service of the institution in order to express one’s thoughts and convictions,” Commander Lecointre wrote in a letter to Defense personnel.

“In recent weeks, the obligation of members of the armed forces to be tactful has been violated several times,” Lecointre wrote.

Commander according to their personal views, the soldiers who signed the letter or letters have drawn their employer into a political debate from which the employer must now get rid of it.

“Every soldier has freedom of opinion, but the distinction between civilian and military duties must be unambiguous.”