France The case of an 85-year-old who froze to death on a busy Parisian street in France – Nobody helped René Robert for nine hours

Parisian René Robert was, as usual, on an evening walk in his corners when, for one reason or another, he fell.

The place was Rue de Turbigo, a very lively street that runs a couple of kilometers from the République Square to the famous Halle of Paris.

It was Wednesday, January 18th. Robert, 85, fell for one reason or another and was left lying in those places. For nine hours, no one stopped to help.

It wasn’t until Thursday morning that someone called the ambulance, but by then it was already late. The man died of the consequences of hypothermia, i.e. froze to death.

René Robert’s case has shocked many French people this past week. It has been covered in numerous speech programs and newspaper articles, among others Le Figaro in the magazine on Friday.

Robertin raised his friend, a reporter Michel Mompontet, who spoke touchingly about the death France Info on the channel.

At the end of the program, Mompontet posed a self-critical question: “Have I never personally turned on my heels after seeing a homeless man lying in a gate cone?”

Over here in fact, the debate in France is crystallizing. Deaths on the streets are commonplace in Paris and other major cities, with thousands homeless.

René Robert was not homeless, but passersby probably thought he was homeless. It should not in itself matter in terms of human dignity, but in France there is a tree of the harshness of society and the plight of the people around them.

“Photographer René Robert died because of our indifference,” as the philosopher Damien Le Guay stated in the writing of Le Figaro.

Robert was a successful photographer who had a long career filming Flamenco dancers and musicians. Born in 1936, Robert was a member of Le Monde memoir according to moved to Paris in his thirties and lit up for dance, especially flamenco.