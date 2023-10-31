France | The biggest cultural project of the Macron era was completed when the French language got its own castle

French president Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the French language center on Monday, which is the biggest new project of his reign in the field of culture.

The international center of the French language – Cité internationale de la langue française – is located in the small town of Villers-Cotterêts, about 80 kilometers northeast of Paris.

The location is explained by history. The language sanctuary was built by the king of Frans I to the renaissance castle, which had been abandoned.

Villers-Cotterêts Castle.

Centuries in the past, the castle served as a barracks, a poor house and a retirement home, says the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Renovating the castle into a French-language multipurpose building has cost more than 210 million euros.

Le Figaro reports that of the cultural projects of the Macron period, only the construction work of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris costs more. Notre-Dame was badly destroyed in a fire in April 2019, and it is being rebuilt in its former form with a budget of more than half a billion euros.

Francis I (1494–1547) was a renaissance prince distinguished as a lover of the arts, who, among other things, invited an Italian general genius to France Leonardo da Vinci. The moving load included a painting, which today is probably the most famous in the world: Mona Lisa.

King Frans also went down in history as a promoter of the French language. In 1539, in the castle of Villers-Cotterêts, he issued a decree making French the official language of the administration. Until then, the civil service had drawn up its documents in Latin.

In the 16th century, only a small part of the inhabitants of the kingdom knew French. In France, mostly regional languages ​​were spoken, not all of which were even related to French.

Today around 320 million people around the world can speak French, estimates the organization of French-speaking countries OIF. About one hundred million people speak French as their mother tongue.

In addition to France, French is the official language in, for example, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland, as well as in many African countries.

The country with the largest population, where French is the official language, is the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its population is estimated at 112 million.

of Villers-Cotterêts the French castle is built throughout francophones that is, for the needs of the French-speaking world, says the center on the homepage.

French Minister of Culture Abdul Malak in turn characterized the news agency AFP that the center will become “the beating heart of the French-speaking world”.

It is hoped that the center will attract 200,000 visitors a year. Le Monde -magazine, there is a 1,600 square meter basic exhibition in the halls of the castle, the subject of which is of course the French language.

Book wall in the French language center.

In addition, the castle has spaces for various events and artist residencies for, among others, French-speaking writers.

French the center of the language was President Macron’s promises in 2017, when he was elected to his first term in office.

Even though a castle dedicated to France is a big idea, Macron will inevitably be overshadowed by many previous presidents.

French presidents have used to leave their mark on history with so-called big projects, usually construction works (“grands travaux”).

Major projects include the Center Pompidou in Paris (Georges Pompidou was president 1969–1974) and the Louvre Pyramid and the Bastille Opera, which were built François Mitterrand during the reign (1981–1995).