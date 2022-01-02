In December, the French car market returns to decrease in an important way. After an acceptable month of November, where the drop compared to the same month of 2020 was only 3.2%, nothing to do with the previous month, October, where the collapse had exceeded 30%, in the last the month of the year just ended, registrations of new cars on the transalpine country’s market have plummeted again: 158,121 vehicles delivered in December, 15% less compared to the same month of the previous year.

The data, released by the French association of car manufacturers CCFA, represent in detail the period of great uncertainty that not only the French car market is going through, but that of all of Europe. The crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors and the Coronavirus pandemic reinvigorated by the Omicron variant still represent the two most important reasons the slowdown in the recovery of the European four-wheeler market. Not surprisingly, remaining in France, the increase in registrations throughout 2021 compared to the entire previous year, where the pandemic had really dictated the law and blocked the automotive sector, was negligible: just the + 0.5% was marked, for a total of 1.66 million cars delivered. We will see in a few days how Italy has behaved, when Unrae announces the official figures for the entire year that has just ended.