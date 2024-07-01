Elections in France, the alarm goes off for the Paris Olympics. The historical similarities with Berlin 1936

The first round of the French legislative elections he expressed a clear picture, the far right led by Marine The Pen risks getting the absolute majority of the seats, strong in its 34% in the first round yesterday. The verdict will be in a week but the opponents have already started the race to form a team for impede that this happens. Among others, one of Emmanuel’s closest advisors is also raising the alarm MacronJacques Actuals. Advisor to the Council for ten years Mitterrand and then Macron’s mentor whom he involved at a very young age to participate in his report on the “liberation of growth”. Economist, intellectual, conductor, popular essayist, now Attali launches an appeal to the President to make desistance pacts with the left in view of the second round. “I voted – Attali tells La Repubblica – for the New Popular Front without delay. For me the priority is prevent the far right from coming to government in France”.

Attali, who is now 80 years old, – continues La Repubblica – does not hide the pessimism in view of a hypothetical duel at the top of the state between Macron and Jordan Bardella. “I’m not sure – says Attali referring to Macron – that he listens to my advice anymore. I was against the idea of ​​dissolving the National Assembly, moreover a few weeks before the Olympic Games in which the whole world will look to FranceWe were projecting ourselves towards a celebration like the Paris Games of 1924, now we risk having those of Berlin 1936. By now the damage is done, Let’s hope it’s not irreparable. I would never have imagined the risk of a far-right government in 2024 with an election anticipated in this way by Macron. Even today I do not give up: it would be a shock for Europe. And the Bardella government it wouldn’t be a Meloni government. The National Rally would rather drag France towards Orbán’s Hungary“.