Testing, evaluating and disseminating solutions in the fight against poverty, such is the experimental method developed for twenty years by Esther Duflo, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the prestigious American university. The Nobel Prize for Economics will take the head of the new innovation fund for development launched by the French government, with the objective of improving efficiency in the fight against poverty. Endowed with 15 million euros, it will go primarily to education, health and the environment. With the Covid, the countries of the South need massive help, as they are sinking into the crisis, insists the one who was the youngest Nobel Prize in economics together with her husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer.

Esther Duflo pleads very early for a renewed approach to these questions by betting on innovation on a very small scale. Based on collaboration between actors in the field (governments, NGOs, private organizations, etc.) and researchers, this method inspired by clinical trials consists of randomly choosing a sample of participants from a group of potential beneficiaries of a socio-economic policy or humanitarian action. This is referred to as a random assignment impact assessment method.

In her inaugural lecture delivered at the Collège de France in January 2009, Esther Duflo cites the example of research carried out from 2001 to 2006 in Kenya on the best strategy to follow to encourage farmers to adopt the use of fertilizers. The figures show that although fertilizers are very profitable, only 20% to 30% of farmers use them each season. Proof that “market rationality” is not enough. According to the farmers, the reason for this low use of fertilizers is the lack of money during the lean season. It’s the “hunger season” : the income from the previous harvest is exhausted, blocking any new investment.

“I wish to practice economics as a real human science. A rigorous, impartial, serious science. A science of man, in all its richness and complexity” Esther Duflo, Nobel Prize in Economics Inaugural lesson at the Collège de France

Based on these observations, Esther Duflo and her colleagues set up, with the help of an NGO, this fairly simple experiment. Free delivery was offered to a hundred farmers, chosen at random, if they bought the fertilizers at the normal price right after the harvest. Economists then observed at home an increase in the use of fertilizers from 30% to 50%. For comparison purposes, a 50% reduction in fertilizer prices was also offered to some farmers later in the season. This second offer, more advantageous than the first, had the same impact on the rate of use of fertilizers.

For Esther Duflo, this experience allows us to overcome the opposition between anti-subsidies and pro-subsidies by emphasizing the importance of the moment when the decision is taken. : a simple subsidy does not distort the decision to use fertilizers, it only influences those who were already considering using it by helping them to make a decision at the right time (sufficiently early).

Almost unknown twenty years ago, random evaluations are more and more common today. Indeed, classical economic studies are based on assumptions stated a priori, they do not represent the real world. They do not take into account local particularities, whether cultural or social.

Another experiment carried out in Kenya in 2006 illustrates this method based on field experiences. A malaria organization investigated whether it was better to sell or give away free nets to encourage their use.

Two schools were opposed on this subject: on the one hand, it makes good sense to distribute mosquito nets massively and free of charge to fight against malaria, on the other hand, applying a price ensures that the nets are allocated to those who really need it and add value to the object, resulting in its use.

To test these theories, it was decided to randomly allocate free mosquito nets and subsidized mosquito nets. The first result of the experiment is that a price, even low, strongly discourages the acquisition of mosquito nets. The same experiment carried out later in Uganda and Madagascar reproduced these results.

Thus, faced with a purely conceptual practice of economics, Esther Duflo proposes an experimental method which offers specific field evaluations. The Nobel Prize proposes a new path, but remains aware of its limits. In January 2009, Esther Duflo thus concluded her inaugural lecture at the Collège de France : “A human science which is ultimately generous, ambitious, committed, but a human science in its fragility and modesty. Taking my part in the laborious construction of knowledge against poverty is my job and my reason for living.”