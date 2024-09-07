France | Tens of thousands of French people demonstrated against Macron’s election as prime minister

France|According to the organizers, 300,000 people participated in the left-wing demonstrations, but the police estimates were much lower, at least for Paris.

Dozens thousands of people who support the left went on Saturday to demonstrate across France the president Emmanuel Macron against the choice of prime minister, the news agencies say.

On Thursday, Macron appointed a center-right Michel Barnier as Prime Minister, which made the left furious. According to the demonstrators, the prime minister should have been chosen from the left, because in the parliamentary elections held at the turn of June and July, the red-green electoral alliance got the largest share of seats.

According to the news agency Reuters, demonstrations were organized in 130 different places around the country. According to the organizers, there were 300,000 demonstrators, of which 160,000 were in Paris. According to the police, 26,000 people participated in the Paris demonstration.

Red and green formed by the New People’s Front would have liked its own candidate Lucie Castets would have been elevated to prime minister.

“The Fifth Republic is collapsing. Casting your own voice is pointless as long as Macron is in power,” said a 21-year-old protester interviewed by the news agency AFP. Manon Bonijol.

The leader of the Left Bloc’s Indomitable France party Jean-Luc Mélenchon called on the protesters to prepare for a long fight “without breaks”. According to him and other leftists, Macron has stolen the election result from the French.

Michel Barnier, 73, is a well-experienced politician who previously served as the French foreign minister and the European Union’s Brexit negotiator when the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU were agreed upon.