No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France Tens of thousands marched against security law in France

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 30, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Among other things, the new bill would restrict the right to describe police officers in employment.

Tens of thousands people across france demonstrated on saturday against the new security bill on saturday. Among other things, the new bill would restrict the right to describe police officers in employment.

Anger against the bill erupted in November after a video spread to the public about how the police beat the black music producer for no reason. Under the new law, the video should not have been published.

Yellow vests and opponents of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus had also arrived at the protest.

During the Paris protest, riots broke out in the evening an hour before the curfew began. Police used water cannons against rioters and arrested less than 30 people.

Some of the protesters were equipped with shopping carts in Angers.­Picture: Jean-Francois Monier / AFP

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.