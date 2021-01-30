France Tens of thousands marched against security law in France

Among other things, the new bill would restrict the right to describe police officers in employment.

Tens of thousands people across france demonstrated on saturday against the new security bill on saturday. Among other things, the new bill would restrict the right to describe police officers in employment.

Anger against the bill erupted in November after a video spread to the public about how the police beat the black music producer for no reason. Under the new law, the video should not have been published.

Yellow vests and opponents of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus had also arrived at the protest.

During the Paris protest, riots broke out in the evening an hour before the curfew began. Police used water cannons against rioters and arrested less than 30 people.