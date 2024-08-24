France | Telegram’s CEO was arrested in France

France|The Russian embassy in France announced that it has started measures to clarify the matter, the news agency Tass reports.

Telegram instant messaging service founder and CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested.

An official source who commented on the matter anonymously told news agency AFP about the arrest. According to him, the 39-year-old French-Russian billionaire was arrested at Le Bourget airport north of Paris.

Durov is said to have been the subject of an arrest warrant in France as part of the police’s preliminary investigation. According to French media, the investigation is related to Telegram’s lack of moderators. The police believe that the situation has enabled criminal activity in the application.

The Russian Embassy in France reacted to the arrest by announcing that it had immediately started the necessary measures to clarify the situation around Durov, Russian state news agency Tass tells.

Telegram, the French Ministry of the Interior, or the French police have not commented on what happened.

Russian born Durov founded Dubai-headquartered Telegram with his brother in 2013.

Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he later sold.

According to Durov, certain governments have tried to pressure him. According to him, the application with 900 million active users should remain a “neutral platform” and not an “actor of geopolitics”.