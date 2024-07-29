France | Telecom operators’ fiber optic cable networks have been sabotaged, says the French police – one suspect has been arrested

France|An activist belonging to a far-left movement has been arrested over the weekend, says a source from the news agency AFP.

in France the fiber optic cable networks of several telecom operators have been sabotaged, the country’s police say.

The suspected sabotage targets six regions, but according to the police, the capital Paris, where the Summer Olympics are taking place, is not affected.

Le Parisien – according to the information in the magazine, the problems have mainly been with fixed network calls. So far, there is no information about who is behind the suspected sabotage.

On the weekend there were widespread disruptions to the country’s bullet train services, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers.

News agency According to an AFP source, the French police have arrested an activist belonging to a far-left movement over the weekend. According to an anonymous police source, the man was arrested on Sunday in northern France in the territory of the state railway company SNCF.

According to the source, the man had keys to the railway company’s technical facilities, tools and literature referring to the extreme left.

Formerly Minister of the Interior of France by Gerald Darman said authorities have made progress in identifying the perpetrators.

Arson is suspected to be the cause of the disturbances that started on Friday. So far, it is not known whether the suspected arson attacks over the weekend were timed to disrupt the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which started later that day.

Minister of the Interior Darmanin told the France 2 television channel that the suspected arson attacks on the trains were “traditional practices of the extreme left”.

The interior minister also said that the authorities have identified a certain number of profiles of people who are possibly behind the sabotage.

However, when asked, the minister did not want to say directly that these people represent the extreme left.

“We should be careful,” Darmanin replied.

French anarchists have previously targeted the train network with arson attacks.

The disruptions in train traffic affected the French Minister of Transport Patrice Vergriete including a total of about 800,000 passengers, of which the trains of a hundred thousand passengers were cancelled.