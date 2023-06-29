The young man, Nael, was shot dead by a French police officer at close range earlier in the week.

A number of demonstrators began throwing projectiles at the police in front of the main building of the local administration in Nanterre, before the security forces dispersed them with tear gas.

About 6,200 people took part in the movement, according to a police source who requested anonymity.

The killing of the young man, of North African origin, at a traffic checkpoint sparked two nights of violence across France, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to hold a crisis meeting with senior government ministers on Thursday.

A French prosecutor said today that the policeman who caused the death of the young man is under an official investigation on charges of premeditated murder.

The French Minister of the Interior announced the deployment of “40,000 policemen and security men, starting this evening.”