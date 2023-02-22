A Spanish teacher at a high school in Saint Jean de Luz, in southwestern France, stabbed to death this Wednesday by a student in the middle of classthe prosecution reported.

“I can confirm that there was a knife attack and that the victim has just died,” prosecutor Jérôme Bourrier told AFP. The student was arrestedaccording to firefighters.

The incident took place at the Saint-Thomas d’Aquin Catholic Institute in Saint Jean de Luz. According to the Actu.fr news website, which revealed the information, the victim is about fifty years old.

When the emergency services arrived, She was in cardiorespiratory arrest and they could not revive her.

According to the Sud Ouest newspaper, the victim was a Spanish teacher who taught a class of students who are about 15 years old. The offender is 16 years old. according to the same source.

Apparently, the perpetrator of the fatal assault he burst into the classroom with a knife and violently attacked the teacher.

The French Minister of Education, Pap Ndiaye, declared himself “extremely affected” by the death of the teacher and will visit the scene.

“I can hardly imagine the trauma that this represents at the local level and, in general, at the national level,” said government spokesman Olivier Veran.

This event is added to one that occurred on September 13, 2022, when a 15-year-old studentstabbed a teacher in the throat in a high school in Caen, Normandy (north).

The 63-year-old victim was discharged from the hospital a few days later. The student was charged at the end of September and admitted to a medical center.

AFP