Niger, the West African country, is among the world’s deadliest for jihadist attacks. Following a military coup in July, fears have been raised that France’s departure of 1,500 soldiers from the country could further embolden insurgents.

The BBC’s Mayeni Jones had a rare opportunity to access Niger and speak to the leaders of the new regime, its supporters and its opponents.

Adama Zourkaleini Maiga speaks softly, but his eyes show firm determination.

This single mother of two children lives in a quiet, middle-class area of ​​Niamey, the capital of Niger, but is originally from Tillabéry, one of the regions most affected by violence.

“My mother’s cousin was chief of a village called Téra,” he tells me over lunch. “He was murdered just seven months ago.”

“The terrorists were looking for him and when they discovered that he had rented a car to escape, they caught up with him and killed him. They cut his neck. “It was a real shock to our entire family.”

Adama blames the violence on France, which has had 1,500 soldiers in the region to fight Islamist militants.

“They can’t tell us that the French Army was successful,” he says. “I don’t understand how they can say they are here to help people fight terrorism and every year the situation gets worse.”

Niger was seen as the West’s last ally in the Sahel, the semi-arid region that has become the epicenter of jihadist violence. France and the United States deployed troops to the country, which is also home to the largest US drone base.

But when France refused to recognize Niger’s new military government, resentment over alleged French interference in the African country’s internal affairs boiled over.

Many Nigeriens believe France has had privileged access to the country’s political elite and natural resources for too long. They see the coup as an opportunity to wipe the slate clean, a way to regain sovereignty and get rid of French influence.

“The army has never been in power for long in Niger,” says Adama, referring to the five coups that have shaken the country since its independence from France in 1960.

“The military will eventually return to its bases and hand over power to a better civilian government that will lead Niger to its destiny,” he adds.

Popular anger that followed France’s refusal to accept Niger’s new leadership increased when the junta asked French troops and ambassador to leave the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron initially refused to comply with the summons, but now says he decided to accept the junta’s demands because Nigerien authorities “are no longer interested in fighting terrorism.”

‘France takes us for idiots’

For weeks, hundreds of protesters have camped outside a military base in Niamey, which houses French troops, preventing supplies from reaching base personnel.

On Fridays, protesters hold a prayer sit-in. In the scorching midday heat, Imam Abdoulaziz Abdoulaye Amadou advises the crowd to be patient.

“Just as a divorce between a man and a woman takes time, so will Niger’s divorce from France“he tells the crowd.

After his sermon, I ask him why, after years of close cooperation, the people of Niger are so angry with the French.

“In the entire Sahel, Niger is France’s best partner,” he responds. “But it is France that now refuses to accept what we want and that is why there is tension.”

“France could have left quietly after the coup and returned to negotiating with the coup plotters. Why does Emmanuel Macron now say that he does not recognize our authorities, when he has accepted coups d’état in other countries such as Gabon and Chad?

“That is what has angered us and we believe that France takes us for idiots.”

During prayers there is a commotion when a large car enters flanked by armed guards.

From him descends the newly appointed governor of Niamey, General Abdou Assoumane Harouna, popularly known as Plaquette. He is an imposing man of 1.90 m, dressed in a military uniform and green beret.

As we crowd around to interview him, he points to my producer and says to the crowd: “You see, people say we don’t like white people, but we welcome them with open arms.”

He tells me that the people of Niger want a prosperous, proud and sovereign country, and that foreigners should respect their will. When I ask him if the junta can keep his country safe from terrorists, he responds that Nigerien forces have always protected their people and can do so without foreign allies.

But those who oppose the regime fear that the departure of French troops could be disastrous for Niger and the wider region.

“In the fight against terrorists, France is a key partner that provides most of the intelligence that helps us defeat terrorists,” Idrissa Waziri, former spokesperson for deposed president Mohamed Bazoum, tells me in a Zoom interview from Paris. .

“The hasty departure of the French has caused a deterioration of the security situation in Mali and Burkina Faso. Today, France has become a scapegoat to put people on the streets, blaming them for all our problems,” keep going.

“France is not the problem, the problem today is this attempted coup d’état, which represents an important step backwards for Niger.”

The agreement for the Sahel

For Fahiraman Rodrigue Koné, director of Sahel projects at the South Africa-based Institute for Security Studies, it is too early to say whether France’s departure will lead to greater insecurity in Niger and the Sahel in general.

In neighboring Mali, the departure of foreign and UN troops was followed by an uptick in violence, both by Islamist insurgents and rebel groups. But Koné says there are fundamental differences between the countries.

“Unlike Mali, the French Army played a more supportive role in Niger, assisting local troops in a more limited capacity,” he says. “The Nigerien Army already had a lot of experience in fighting terrorist groups, especially on the eastern front against Boko Haram.”

The analyst adds that the armed forces of Niger are more present in its territory than the forces of Mali, where terrorist groups have been able to take over large areas of territory in the north of the country in which the State and the Army were absent.

Following the regional group Ecowas’ threat to invade Niger if deposed President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger established an alliance on September 16.

Their Sahel security agreement says they will support each other against armed rebellions and external aggression. Koné believes this could be a game-changer.

“The lack of cooperation between the three countries was one of the reasons why terrorist groups could easily cross from one territory to another,” he says. “There have already been two or three joint military operations between these three countries. This increased cooperation is putting real pressure on the insurgents.”

He also believes the alliance could help share Niger’s best practices with the other two countries.

Last year, terrorism-related deaths in Niger fell 79%, according to the Global Terrorism Index; while neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso became the two deadliest locations for terrorist attacks. About 90% of last year’s violence linked to Islamist extremism in the Sahel occurred in those two countries.

“The reason the Bazoum administration had some success in reducing deaths in Niger is because it developed a more comprehensive approach: combining military strategy with community engagement and socioeconomic development,” Koné says.

But despite its relative success, this process was not accepted by everyone. Some members of the Army saw it as a sign that the government was soft on terrorists and encouraged impunity. It is unclear whether the ruling military junta will continue down the same path.

It is also difficult to estimate how much support President Bazoum has in Niamey.

His closeness to the French government has angered many. It was difficult for any of his supporters, or anyone who opposed the decision to expel France, to speak to the BBC. Most people seemed too scared of the consequences.

It didn’t help that the board followed every move of the BBC team in the country and was aware of what those interviewed were saying.

France’s departure does not necessarily mean the end of Niger’s cooperation with Western powers. There are still foreign troops, including those from the United States.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Kenya on Monday that his country had not yet made any significant changes to its military forces in Niger.

But it added that they would continue to assess the situation and that any future steps would prioritize their democratic and security objectives.

As the Sahel is on the front line of the war on terrorism, decisions made by the ruling junta there will be crucial to the spread of Islamist extremism to the entire region.

