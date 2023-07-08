When the manager of the Fnac store in the Créteil-Soleil shopping center on the outskirts of Paris saw the looters arriving a week ago, he lowered the blinds and evacuated customers through the back door. At night the book and electronics store suffered a new assault. “They stole phones and computers,” recalls Joseph. and books? The manager laughs: “No, unfortunately, no.”

It was Friday June 30 and three days before a policeman had killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre, at the other end of the capital. The death of the young man unleashed a wave of violence and looting in cities and suburbs throughout the country. A week later, peace has returned. With the intervention over several nights of a deployment of 45,000 police and gendarmes and the mobilization of the citizens of the neighborhoods, first affected by the destruction (and also, according to some sources, with the contribution of drug dealers from the neighborhoods who said “enough”, since the riots damaged the business).

Now, with the storm over, it’s time to assess the damage. In the French economy, minimally affected, if you look only at the figures. But above all in the image of the country, one year after the Olympic Games in Paris and in a world in which regimes like Vladimir Putin’s in Russia rub their hands when they see democracies on fire.

“Calm has returned,” declares Olivia Grégoire (Paris, 44 years old), French Minister of Commerce and Tourism, in her official car, as she heads from Paris to Créteil this Friday to visit the shopping center, listen to workers like Joseph, of the Fnac, and also to the leaders of some firms that have franchises or headquarters in this center, and explain to them the options to compensate for the losses (they will be able to open one more Sunday, for example, and the sales will be extended). “I do not deny that a certain number of merchants are still shocked by what happened. It has been an eruption, like a very violent fever, quite unprecedented in its sociology: a majority of people between 16 and 17 years old, and a vast majority who had never had anything to do with the police.

Regarding the Olympic Games and the possibility that the “eruption” could be repeated in a year, the minister recalled that there were also riots in London in 2011, one year after the same sporting event in that city. “I have no worries,” she says, “it will be a great moment for France and for those who come.”

There is concern in the Élysée and the Government. And a message: France is not approaching a precipice, nor is this happening only here, because, according to the minister, this country “does not have a monopoly on riots.” They repeat it from the advisers of the president, Emmanuel Macron, to the ministers, after a week in which the French have witnessed, stunned and horrified, scenes of automobiles and burning cars, assaults on town halls, police stations and even a prison, and of shopping centers, like this one that the minister is about to visit now. The mission today: reassure. To the merchants in particular; to the world at large.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In the interview with EL PAÍS, Grégoire, macronista of the first hour and former spokesperson for the Government, says: “Be careful with caricatures and generalizations. Not because a young man who lives in the slums has done something stupid, or has stolen, all the young people in the slums are like that. And not because a police officer has committed a serious offense, all police officers commit offenses and are, in quotes, racist”.

The list of damage to private property is long: 436 tobacco outlets affected, 30 food stores set on fire and up to 200 attacked, dozens of clothing stores looted, dozens of fast food restaurants destroyed, and 370 bank branches. And about 6,000 vehicles on fire. Grégoire estimates the damage to the private sector at around 300 million euros, well below the 1,000 million mentioned by Medef, the main employers’ association. He explains that the effect on tourism “is almost zero.” The minister affirms that, due to the brevity of the riots, four or five days, “there should not be any impact” on GDP.

It is the French paradox: five years in which the image of a country in crisis ―due to the revolt of the yellow vests in 2018, the protests against pension reform this winter and now the riots – have not deterred tourists or significantly weighed on the economy.

Another thing is the concrete impact for the merchants. Grégoire checks it out first thing in the morning, when he visits damaged shops in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, his electoral stronghold. There is the couple who runs the tobacconist’s bar on the corner and whose windows were broken over the weekend: the place is still closed and they have not recovered emotionally from the shock. And the cafe where the terrace was destroyed and the manager says that he did not have insurance against vandalism. The damages, he says, amount to about 6,000 or 7,000 euros. Or the supermarket where they entered to take alcohol, cleaning products… and trinkets.

Beyond all this, another problem: the fracture in French society that has been evidenced in the eruption of the banlieues, the impoverished and multicultural suburbs. This problem is much more difficult to solve. In the long term it is what really damages the image of France. And there are no solutions in sight.

“The crisis we have experienced must be analyzed, must be understood”, affirms Minister Grégoire. “It is too easy, as the extreme left and extreme right oppositions do, to apply the analysis that suits them to this situation. For the extreme left it is the fault of the police; for the extreme right, it is the fault of the slums. We say that you have to take a good look at what has happened to understand it and to treat it”.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.