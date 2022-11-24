The National Assembly of France has taken its first steps to include the right to abortion in the Constitution, after approving a request from La France Insoumisa (LFI) that has had the support of a large majority of the French lower house. The proposal has had the support of 337 deputies –among which are those of the Renaissance coalition of the president, Emmanuel Macron– and the rejection of another 32 –mostly members of a divided National Grouping, led by the far-right Marine Le Pen–.

Despite receiving the approval of the National Assembly, the project has little chance of finally being included in the Magna Carta, since it now has to go through various instances of the Senate, which has already rejected this possibility on previous occasions. In the event that the upper house changes its mind and also gives the green light to the inclusion of abortion as a constitutional right, then the issue will ultimately be referred to the entire population, who must vote in a referendum. “All this has, in my opinion, almost no chance of success in view of my discussions with the senators,” said Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, according to the BFMTV television channel.

Already in 2018, Jean-Luc Melenchón, now leader of the LFI, presented in vain a proposal to constitutionally shield the right to abortion. After that attempt, these claims seemed to stagnate, which have now been reactivated after the United States Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in May.

This is the first time in the new French legislature that Renacimiento supports a proposal made by LFI. “The French would not understand that we reject a proposal that we defend, on the grounds that it is presented by an opposition group,” said the vice-president of the coalition, Sylvain Maillard, this week.