From the Farnesina there is a “message of prudence” for Italians “who travel to France”, invited “to follow what the press says, to follow the advice of the forces of order and not go near places where there are clashes because it can be very dangerous.” As the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniwho spoke at Caffè Europa on Rai Radio 1.

“It is an issue that exclusively concerns France” what is happening in the country after the death of 17-year-old Nahel, he underlined, with “the reaction of the people” which has “caused violence throughout France”, where “evidently there is a malaise especially in the large French suburbs and this then exploded when there was this very sad episode that shouldn’t have happened”.