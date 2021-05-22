Karim Benzema’s return with the French team has had an immediate effect on French football, especially in the sale of t-shirts. As indicated by the company Unisport, a distributor of football articles in Europe, France T-shirt sales have seen 2400% growth this week, surpassing the 1200 of the week before Deschamps’ list.

In the Nike store on the Champs-Élysées, for example, Benzema’s silkscreen could already be seen this morning on the shirts of the French team. The Real Madrid forward will wear the number ’19’ at the next European Championship, a number that he already used in his early years in Lyon and that brings back great memories.

Benzema’s return has also changed the fan’s perception of the French team and, above all, with Didier Deschamps. The French coach had received harsh criticism in recent years for failing to call up the Real Madrid striker, but this reprieve has led to him gaining praise from those who were highly skeptical of the coach.