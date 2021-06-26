This Monday the current world champion, France, faces Switzerland. The Gauls are a priori, the favorite team to take home the championship, and above all they are clearly favorites to eliminate Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Eurocup, since the Alpine team is one of the cinderellas of the final phase of the tournament .
Even so, the game must be played, and we know that Switzerland will not make it easy for Deschamps’ team, who could not beat another clearly inferior team like the Hungarian in the group stage. The French have the most complete and talented squad in the tournament, in each line they have the best in the world in their place, but it is true that Deschamps does not seem to get the most out of it, although many times for sheer quality they prevail. In short tournaments like these, where players are not used to playing together, sometimes individual differences are more important than collective ones, so we will probably see France lifting the Euro.
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 9:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (15: 00h) and Argentina (3:00 p.m.). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest, with a capacity for 55,600 spectators.
The last match that these two teams played was in Euro 2016. In this group stage match, both teams finished with the score at 0, tying the match.
FRANCE
France arrives with the favorite poster, although with doubts as to whether it will finally be able to count on Lucas Hernández, the French left-back who suffers annoyance. On the other hand, Thuram and Lemar could also be low, which would leave the French attack quite unprotected if the starters need relief, since Dembélé also had to leave the squad due to injury.
On the other hand, Benzema dispelled any doubts that there might be about him, scoring two goals, while Griezmann and Pogba are leading the team and playing the game. The big question is that of Rabiot, who is not showing a good level, which could finally separate him from the eleven and make way for Tolisso.
Switzerland for its part arrives with all its troops available for the game. Especially noteworthy is the great form of Shaqiri, who seems to transform into another player when defending the shirt of his team. In addition, he has Embolo as a partner, the Swiss forward is having a great tournament, imposing himself on the defenses with his physique and quality, so France must be attentive to these two players if they do not want scares.
FRANCE (1-4-3-3)
Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Tolisso, Kanté, Pogba; Mbappé, Benzema, Griezmann.
SWITZERLAND (1-3-5-2)
Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Mbabu, Freuler, Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber; Embolo, Seferovic.
The game will clearly be taken by France, although it will not be easy to beat Sommer’s goal. The French will endure the game without a problem, while the Swiss defense will break down as the minutes go by, that’s when France will take advantage of their superiority and win.
France 2-0 Switzerland
