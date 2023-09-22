Game without history from the first minute. In the end there were 14 tries for the hosts, with the Africans on 14 from the 6th minute of the second half due to the red card for Deysel (Dupont hit in the face, broken jaw?)

Everything was easy in Marseille, where France beat Namibia 96-0 with 14 tries, took home 5 points and overtook Italy at the top of the group. The French achieved the best success in their history, overcoming an 87-10 defeat against the Namibians in the last World Cup played on home soil, in 2007. The Blues fielded all their starters to give them playing time ahead of the rest period, which will keep them off the field until 6 October (match in Lyon against Italy) while Namibia has decided to bet everything on the next match, 27 September against Uruguay, keeping their best players out. This further widened the gap between the two teams, creating a match that was never in question. See also F1 | Vettel withdrawal: here are the social reactions of the drivers and teams

Italy overtaken at the top — At this point, therefore, France leads the group with 13 points, followed by Italy on 10 and New Zealand on 5. Sprint start It takes France 6 minutes to break the deadlock. The inspiration, as always, is the phenomenal Dupont, who suddenly changes the front of the game and with a great kick serves Penaud in the right corner: the French wing clearly beats Van der Bergh with a feint and scores the first try of the match. 3 minutes pass and Danty takes Les Bleus beyond the break lead, with Ramos converting for 12-0. In the 17th minute, France is a candidate for the World Cup goal: Dupont, Jalibert and Penaud continuously exchange the ball and make the Namibians dizzy, when Ollivon arrives in support there is now an indefensible 4 against 1, and the French flanker scores on 19-0. The bonus goal also arrives in the 21st minute: Penaud scores after a good break by Mauvaka. At the end of the half Danty, Flament, Dupont and Bielle-Biarrey score again, and the first half ends at 54-0. See also America, against the ropes: Medellín beat him at the Pascual Guerrero

Dupont crash, Namibia in 14 — In the 6th minute of the second half Dupont takes a blow to the head from Deysel and is forced to come off, the Namibian center is sent off and leaves his team with 14 men. We will have to wait for the next few days to understand if the French captain will pass the checks required by the protocol for the concussions, but at the end of the match there was even a hypothesis of a jaw fracture. With Namibia with 14 men the remaining 34 minutes are academic. Couilloud comes in instead of Dupont, who scores immediately, then Penaud and Bielle-Biarrey score again. In the final, Ollivon and Jaminet further widened the gap, and a penalty try with time expired set the final score at 96-0: it was the best victory in the history of French rugby.

September 21, 2023 (modified September 21, 2023 | 11:52 pm)

See also Women's World Cup schedule: FIFA opening © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#France #sweeps #Namibia #overtakes #Italy #top #group