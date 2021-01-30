The French government announced a series of new measures to confront the rapid spread of the new strain of Corona virus around the world, including the suspension of flights with non-European countries, but it avoided imposing a comprehensive quarantine in the country.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a press statement last night after a meeting of the Defense Council at the Elysee Palace chaired by President Emmanuel Macron, “France will close its borders to all countries outside the European Union as of midnight on Sunday unless there is a convincing reason to limit the spread of the virus epidemic.” Corona and its mutated strains … and any entry into France from one of the European Union countries will be conditional on giving a negative PCR test result, with the exception of cross-border workers.

Castex confirmed that his government decided to avoid imposing a new comprehensive quarantine in the country at the present time, announcing the tougher procedures in the shops in parallel, as all non-food stores with an area of ​​more than 20 thousand square meters will be closed, stressing that his government will encourage more remote work during February.