NAfter a fatal attack on a 15-year-old teenager in France, the public prosecutor's office requested remand for four suspects on Sunday. They are a 20-year-old man, his 17-year-old brother and two other 17-year-olds. According to the public prosecutor's office, the brothers wanted to prevent their younger sister from discussing “topics related to sexuality” with boys.

“They had ordered several boys not to have contact with her anymore for fear of their reputation and that of their family,” explained prosecutor Grégoire Dulin. When they learned that 15-year-old Shemseddine was “bragging about being able to speak to her freely,” she and two acquaintances drove to the teenager’s school in Viry-Châtillon, south of Paris, on Thursday. Shemseddine was knocked down and died from his injuries in hospital on Friday.

Attack on girls on Tuesday

It was the second serious attack among students this week. On Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl in Montpellier, southern France, was beaten so badly that she fell into a coma. The teenager has now woken up from his coma, but according to doctors he has “serious injuries”.

Three teenagers were arrested as suspected perpetrators: a 14-year-old girl from the same school as the victim and two boys aged 14 and 15 who attend other schools. Investigations into attempted murder were initiated against the three suspects on Friday evening. According to initial investigations, the victim and the three suspects had insulted each other on online networks before the beating.

After the two acts of violence, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of “a form of rampant violence among our young people” that must be combated. Schools need to be better protected against such acts, Macron said on Friday while visiting a primary school in Paris.