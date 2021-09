France suggests it could derail EU-Australia deal

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/EPA/STEFANO RELLANDINI/POOL MAXPPP OUT

France has hinted that it could hamper negotiations for a European Union free trade agreement with Australia due to the Aukus military agreement announced by Australians, the United States and the United Kingdom last week and which resulted in the cancellation of an order for submarines. French across the country of Oceania.

In an interview with the Politico website over the weekend, Clément Beaune, France’s secretary of European Affairs, claimed that “keeping one’s word is a condition of trust between democracies and between allies”, before adding: “Therefore, it is unthinkable to advance in trade negotiations as if nothing had happened to a country we no longer trust”.

Since 2018, the European Commission has been negotiating a free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia and New Zealand. Through the Aukus, the Australians will be equipped with nuclear-powered submarines, which ended a billion-dollar agreement Australia had established in 2016 with the French Naval Group to build a new fleet of diesel-powered and electric-powered submarines.

In response, France convened its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations on Friday (17). The day before, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had called the Aukus “a stab in the back”.