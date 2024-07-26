France suffered a massive earthquake on Fridayorganized attack against the high-speed train network around Paris, which has created serious problems in the traffic and which takes place on the day of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The president of the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, denounced “an attempt to destabilization “of France” on a key day for the country, such as the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The attacks consisted of fires started in a coordinated manner in power cable ducts of the signaling and communications.

The French national railway company (SNCF) has announced a “massive attack” aimed at paralysing its high-speed train network (TGV) and affecting three of the four lines in Paris, with approximately 800,000 passengers affected in the coming days.

Problems on the rail network could extend throughout the weekend

Traffic problems will continue at least throughout the weekend and will occur not only on the day of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, but also on special days for the departure and arrival of vacations.

The affected lines, with delays and suspensions, are those of the northern axes (which also include the TGVs to London, Brussels, Amsterdam and Germany), western (Brittany, Bordeaux) and eastern (Strasbourg, Frankfurt).

The Nord, Est and Montparnasse stations have been particularly affected, with thousands of passengers stuck since morning.

The fourth TGV line from Paris, the south-east (Lyon, Marseille), was saved because an attempt to sabotage the line “was foiled”, said the SNCF.

Pécresse explained that on this fourth line the guards put the saboteurs to flight.

The regional president said that 250,000 passengers were affected today alone, and she asked people not to go to train stations unless they receive messages from the SNCF.

The choice of the points where the fires took place suggests that the authors, in addition to being coordinatedhave technical knowledge.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the incident as “a scandalous criminal act” and stressed the “coordination” of the fires, which occurred at approximately “the same time” at around 4 a.m. today (02 a.m. GMT), with incendiary devices and the perpetrators fleeing in vans.

SNCF President Jean Pierre Farandou described the sabotage as “an attack on France and the French” in a joint press conference with the minister.

Farandou explained that the repair work is very delicate, since the fires affected pipelines with up to 500 electric cables and fiber optics.

“Cable by cable, it is almost a goldsmith’s job,” explained a senior company official at the event.

Paris prefect Laurent Nunez announced that police reinforcements would be sent to the capital’s main stations to ensure the safety of passengers and facilities.

