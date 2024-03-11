French President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Several official IT services in France were victims this Monday (11) of a cyber attack of “unprecedented intensity” claimed by a group calling itself “Anonymous Sudan”, which is supported by Russia and several Islamic groups.

According to sources from the French Executive, the attack began on Sunday night (10) using “classic methods” to disable computer services, although with an unprecedented intensity in the country.

Although France has not yet identified the perpetrators of the attack, the group Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility through a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The group that took responsibility for the attack guarantees on Telegram that in its sights were the ministries of Culture, Health, Economy and Ecological Transition, in addition to those of Civil Aviation, the interministerial directorate of digital economy, the National Geographic Institute and the Prime Minister's services.

A crisis office was created by the authorities to combat the cyber attack and ensure the continuity of IT services, which have already been reestablished.

However, several of them were unusable for a good part of the day or had many access problems.

France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, recently made comments about sending NATO troops to Ukraine, maintains maximum vigilance against this type of attacks in the run-up to the European elections in June and, above all, the Paris Olympic Games, which will begin on the 26th. July.