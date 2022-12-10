In an emotional game until the end, France defeated England by 2 to 1, at the Al Bayt stadium, and guaranteed presence in the semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. The next opponent will be Morocco, who beat Portugal 1-0 in the other match of the day.

EN – DE LA COUPE DU MONDE !

QUEL MATCH, QUELLE TEAM #ANGFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/LU5lltGvLK — Team France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 10, 2022

Related news:

The first ten minutes were balanced, with the teams studying each other and looking for spaces to attack, but without exposing themselves too much. The first good chance came from France, in the eleventh minute. Cross from the right by Dembelé that Giroud headed in for Pickford to save.

At 16 minutes, France tried to leave the game more open. After exchanging passes, Tchouaméni dominated in the middle and released a firecracker with his right leg, in the right corner of Pickford, which he did not reach.

A great goal that deserves to be seen thousands of times! — FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 10, 2022

Behind on the scoreboard, England launched the attack and started to pose more danger. In the 21st minute, Harry Kane came face to face with Lloris, almost in the small area, but the striker kicked over the goalkeeper. Three minutes later, Kane was brought down at the entrance to the penalty area, but the Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio, with the help of VAR, did not signal.

The English pressure continued with their main player. In the 28th minute, Kane took a chance from outside the area and forced Lloris to make a beautiful save in the left corner. France managed to get the mark right and didn’t suffer any more with the opponent’s attacks in the first stage, but they didn’t threaten either.

With no time to lose, England came back for the second half pressing. One minute into the game, Bellingham dropped the bomb from outside the area and Lloris saved, palming it for a corner. In the kick, the French goalkeeper ended up going wrong, but the header was on top of Lloris.

It didn’t take long for the tie. At the sixth minute, Saka made a beautiful individual move and was brought down by Tchouméni. This time Wilton Pereira Sampaio did not hesitate and scored the penalty. Harry Kane’s free-kick curled to the right of Lloris, who leapt to the other side.

KNOW ABOUT KANE? 🇧🇷 Harry Kane ties the game for England! pic.twitter.com/QHWHNgZ7Bw — FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 10, 2022

France woke up and almost scored the second practically on the ball out. Rabiot was released and appeared alone in front of Pickford. The French hit hard, but the goalkeeper saved.

After the scare, England reorganized itself and returned to trouble. The turning point almost came in the 24th minute. After a free kick on the right, Maguire went up alone and, with his head, hit the right post. In the next minute, Shaw advanced along the baseline and found Saka at the edge of the penalty area. He completed first and the ball scraped the post.

When it seemed that the turn was inevitable, France showed its strength. In the 31st minute, Giroud completed a cross from the right and Pickford made a miraculous save, putting it for a corner. On the second consecutive ball, the goalkeeper can do nothing. Giroud completed, with a header, a pass from Griezmann and put the French in front again.

GIROUD IS DECISIVE! 🇧🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 10, 2022

But Qatar’s best World Cup game so far held more emotion. In the 36th minute, Theo Hernández brought down Mason Mount from behind and England asked for a penalty. The referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio ordered to follow. VAR, however, recommended a review and the penalty was awarded. Harry Kane went for the kick, but isolated. The number 9 charged hard, but the ball was very high. It was the sixth missed penalty in the Qatar Cup within 90 minutes of each match.

England still had the chance of a draw in the last move of the game. Front foul at the entrance of the half moon and Rashford went for the kick, but the ball went over Lloris’ goal.

France faces Morocco on Wednesday (14), at 4 pm (Brasília time), at the Al Bayt stadium, in the city of Al Khor.