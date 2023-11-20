Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

The flight of the M51.3 rocket tested in France could even be seen in Italy. © Screenshot X/ Sébastien Lecornu

Almost nothing is known about the bullet because it is secret. France sees this as confirmation of its nuclear deterrent capabilities.

biscarus – Wladimir Putin has during the Ukraine war repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons. Six months after the invasion of its neighboring country began, Russia demonstratively tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. Shortly afterwards, the NATO states discussed the emergency and announced that they were prepared.

To what extent is unclear. The meeting was classified as secret. But part of the strategy against a possible nuclear attack should be to strengthen deterrence so that it doesn’t come to that in the first place. Now has one NATOmember and nuclear power carried out a missile test that even caused astonishment in Italy.

Successful missile test: France sees nuclear deterrent capabilities confirmed

According to his own statements, tested France successfully launched a long-range ballistic missile. The M51.3, which was not equipped with warheads, was launched from the military test site in Biscarosse in the southwest of the country and fell hundreds of kilometers from any coastal area in the North Atlantic, the French Defense Ministry said on Sunday (November 19). The M51.3 is a further development of the M51 ballistic missile that can be fired from submarines. It is scheduled to enter service in 2025.

France sees the successful test as confirmation of its nuclear deterrence capabilities, which are “necessary in view of international developments,” the ministry said. Significant improvements to the rocket have been proven. Also Russia recently reported the successful test of a Bulava ballistic missile that can be upgraded with nuclear warheads.

French M51 rockets are classified

France tested an M51 for the first time in 2006. At that time the rocket was fired on land. During a second test in 2010, it was fired from a submarine. These rockets, which are being developed by ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and the French arms company Safran, are subject to secrecy.

The three-stage M51 is said to be able to fly between 8,000 and 10,000 kilometers, which would correspond to the range of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Munich expert Markus Schiller said World, that it was possible for the rocket to reach hypersonic speeds during flight. The first version is said to weigh 52 tons and be just twelve meters long and be able to carry at least six nuclear warheads. In June, France officially announced the test of a hypersonic weapon. (mt)