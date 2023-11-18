“The first successful test launch of the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile,” Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu said on the X platform, adding, “This development sustains the credibility of our nuclear deterrent and demonstrates the superiority of our launch sector,” according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.

The General Directorate of Armaments supervised the launch of the missile from the Land site, according to a statement by the Ministry of the Armed Forces, which confirmed that it “contributes to sustaining the credibility of our peripheral deterrence over the coming decades.”

The ministry added, “The missile was monitored throughout its flight through the testing resources of the General Directorate of Armaments. The fall area is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, hundreds of kilometers from all coasts.”

She concluded by saying: “This test was conducted without a nuclear charge and in strict compliance with France’s international obligations.”