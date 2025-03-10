France is considering review the limitations faced by banks when they grant loans to the defense sector. As collected Bloombergin recent days the financial industry has been seen as an obstacle to Europe’s efforts for rapidly increasing its military capacities.

The current regulation, designed to divert loans from companies considered problems in ESG (environmental, social and governance) terms) hinders financial institutions to use their deposits to provide money to arms manufacturers, as indicated The Minister of Budget of France, Amélie de Montchalinin a television interview. “We might ask ourselves if we should change these exclusion rules”he said. The companies ‘erase’ the ESG of their results presentations.

In recent years, European banks have become accustomed to associating armament manufacturers with reputational problems, having implemented a regulation designed to eliminate high -risk clients or Discourage loans to sectors that collide with the ESG criteria. VISIT ELECONOMISTA ESG, THE ELECONOMISTA.ES ‘GREEN’ PORTAL.

“On behalf of the principles of corporate social responsibility, ESG basically, a certain number of financial actors such as French banks or insurers have excluded the defense industries of their savings products,” Montchalin explained. Minister Gala said that a way to boost these loans would be allow banks to use the money that customers keep in their Livret a – Savings accounts offered by French banking entities whose conditions are regulated by the State- to make loans to the defense industryprovided that customers agree. French depositors had 443,000 million euros in accounts Livret a At the end of January, according to the statistics of the Caisse Depotts.