The French Government has decided to strengthen the health protocol in schools and institutes in order to better fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the presence of new variants of the covid-19 in France. The British strain, for example, is a variant of the virus that affects minors more than the original strain.

Both staff and students from 6 years old must wear surgical or category 1 masks both in closed spaces and on the patio. And the classrooms should be aired a few minutes every hour. Until now, it was done every two hours.

In the dining room, classes should not be mixed to avoid contagion. All students in one class will eat together, keeping a distance of two meters with those of another class.

The health protocol to follow in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of covid-19 in a school or institute is also reinforced. A class will be automatically closed if a case of one of the new covid-19 strains is detected in a student or staff. Until now, a class was closed if there were three contaminated people.

The schools gradually reopened their doors in France in May 2020, coinciding with the de-escalation after two months of confinement due to the coronavirus epidemic. Unlike other countries, France has kept schools open since the 2020-2021 school year resumed in September. During the second lockdown, milder than the first, the schools remained open.

At the moment, it is not expected that there will be a closure of schools and institutes, given the increase in infections in France. French students have a two-week vacation in February. It remains to be seen whether or not Paris will decide to extend school holidays to slow the advance of the pandemic, as is currently being debated.

The number of schools and institutes closed by coronavirus is very low: 96 schools are closed by covid-19 out of 61,500 establishments that there are in total, that is, 0.16%, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

The number of students who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days amounts to 11,864 among the 12.4 million primary and secondary school students in France, that is, 0.1% of the total. Among the staff, 1,864 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in the same period among 1.2 million workers, which is equivalent to 0.16% of the total.