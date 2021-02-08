The Directorate General of Health (DGS) sent a circular on February 7 to all health professionals in the country in light of the spread of the new British, Brazilian and South African variants. The new strategy includes more tests and prolonged isolation.

A strategy to avoid a new wave of infections. Although “circulation is currently minority” in the case of the three variants of Covid-19 known as British, Brazilian and South African, they represent “a risk”. So reads the brief and urgent three-page statement from the General Health Directorate French.

Meanwhile, more and more voices of experts are raised warning of a possible increase in cases. For example, the epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the French Executive on the epidemic, explained in an interview to the weekly ‘JDD’ that “The British variant will be in the majority around March 1”.

Each positive test will be screened

Three axes has this reinforced protocol. The first is the generalization of screening for variants. From now on, any positive test, whether it be PCR or antigen, will be subjected to a second PCR test in less than 36 hours. This in order to determine whether or not it is one of the variants.

The laboratory in charge of screening will inform the laboratory where the first test was carried out whether or not it is a contagion with any of the new variants and this will have to notify the patient.

In the case of a positive antigen test, the patient will have to undergo a PCR test.

In addition, all people returning from a trip, who were in contact with someone who recently traveled or who live in an area where there is a constant “sudden incidence” (of the virus) are recommended to carry out a PCR test.

Reinforce the alert to break the chain of transmission

Case tracking efforts must also be strengthened. The DGS asks not to wait for the genetic sequencing that follows the screening PCR test to be carried out, and which allows further confirmation that it is one of the variants, to start the screening.

“The priority is isolation without waiting for cases” as well as making a quick list of possible contacts. The latter will have to undergo a PCR test. In case of being negative, you will still have to isolate yourself for 7 days and take a new test at the end of that period.

In this case, the identified potential contacts will be asked to alert themselves to all the people with whom they were in close contact.

A laboratory technician works on the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome and its variants, at the French National Reference Center on infectious respiratory viruses of the Pasteur Institute, on January 21, 2021. © Christophe Archambault / AFP

This will be the protection of patients infected with any of the new variants

For those who have tested positive for any of the Brazilian or South African variants, there will be a special monitoring of their quarantine period which is now 10 days. This is translated by home visits by the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

The objective is also to provide an alternative to pass that period in case the situation of a patient does not allow it. For example, they live with people with health problems, or in confined spaces and with several members of their family.

Once the 10 days have passed, the patient will have to undergo a test. If this remains positive, he will have to be isolated for 7 more days.

It is worth mentioning that these new provisions also impact the new protocol for schools that came into force on February 1. A single case of identified Brazilian or South African variant, whether it is a student or a parent or sibling, is enough to order the closure of a class and both teachers and students will have to take a PCR test.

However, the Union of School and University Doctors (SNMSU-Unsa) requested, in a statement this Monday, the closure of all schools for the next four weeks to mitigate the circulation of the virus. According to him, the students “are an active link in the transmission chain, especially since the appearance of the new variants”.