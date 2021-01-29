A “Reinforced curfew” It was decided this Friday by President Emmanuel Macron pTo avoid a new confinement in France, although the situation is “worrying” in front of the Covid.

Prime Minister Jean Castel informed the country that the executive has “a chance” to avoid it.

However, he decided to partially close the borders. “Any entry to France from a country that is not part of the European Union and departure to all overseas territories will be bannedyes, except for compelling reasons ”.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announces the new measures. (EFE)

The measure, which will be applied from this Sunday, was adopted by Castex, at the end of the Emergency Defense Council, when 25,000 cases of Covid are found per day in France.

“Any entry to France from a country of the European Union will be conditional on performing a PCRE test, with the exception of cross-border workers. All the displacements that come and go in the direction of all overseas territories will be subjected to the production of compelling reasons as of this Sunday, ”said the prime minister.

The curfew, which runs from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., will remain in force and will be reinforced by other measures, such as the closure of non-essential shops from 18. The presence of police and gendarmes will also increase.

EFrancia began limiting vaccinations, so he could give the second dose to people who received the first. (Reuter)

The government seeks to avoid at all costs a third confinement in France, when 60 percent of the population does not accept it. A series of consultations with the unions, with the legislators has begun and any decision will be voted by the parliamentarians.

The British and South African variant of Covid are already in France. ANDThe government’s fear is that intensive therapies will be overwhelmeds in the month of March and April for them. A situation that is aggravated by the shortage of vaccines. From February 2 there will be no new vaccinations in France to respect the second dose.

The government wants to be able to control this probable social overflow. “The teleworking resource will be reinforced,” Castex said. There will be strict police controls to enforce the curfew and to avoid clandestine parties.

“The drifts of one cannot ruin the efforts of the other. A slogan of particular firmness will be applied to those who commit fraud to the rules, ”said the prime minister.

Shopping centers with a surface area of ​​more than 20,000 meters non-food will be closed from Monday.

The government tries to control the anger caused by the confinement and the fear of a social outbreak, in a country on the verge of explosion, when anger increases in the country. The fear of a situation of violence like that of the Netherlands increases in the government. It is feared that civil disobedience will be set in motion.

That is why he is looking for “a different strategy” to calm his anger. But infectologists demand that schools be closed immediately, common transport be reduced, travel be limited so that late measures are not adopted.