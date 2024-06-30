France | Storms and floods killed seven in France and Switzerland

France|In Switzerland, several valleys have been left isolated and without electricity and drinking water due to the violent floods of the Rhône River.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Storms and floods have killed at least seven people in France and Switzerland. In France, three elderly people died after a tree fell on a car. In Switzerland, four people died in floods and heavy rains. Hundreds of people were evacuated and roads were closed due to the flooding of the Rhône River.

On the weekend According to the authorities, the storms, heavy rains and floods that raged in France and Switzerland have killed seven people. The authorities told the news agency AFP about it on Sunday.

Three elderly people died in the Aube region in northeastern France when a tree fell on top of a car in strong winds. The fourth passenger of the vehicle was in intensive care on Sunday.

French the local authorities of the neighboring Switzerland, on the other hand, said that four people had died and one was missing. Three of the deaths occurred in connection with a landslide in the canton of Ticino in southern Switzerland.

One man was found dead in his hotel in the Valais region. According to the authorities, the man was probably surprised by the rapidly rising floodwater.

According to the Swiss authorities, hundreds of people have been evacuated in Valais and several roads have been closed. The reason is the violent floods of the Rhône river and its tributaries. However, bad weather hinders evacuations. Several of the region’s valleys have been isolated and without electricity due to floods.

In addition, part of the canton of Valais was without drinking water on Sunday.

in Switzerland one person also died in the floods last weekend.

Other extreme weather phenomena have been reported in Europe this summer. Greek in the heat at least ten tourists have died or gone missing this year, and an exceptionally fierce wildfire season is expected in the country.

According to the scientific community, climate change caused by human activity increases the length and severity of extreme weather events, such as floods, storms and hot spells.