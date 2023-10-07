Inflated bills and homophobic insults: Melenchon’s partner explodes the French gauche

The French radical left is in trouble. Grossi. Corriere della Sera lists the reasons: “Invoices of over a million inflated to pay themselves dividends when volunteers put money for poster glue out of their own pockets; dictatorial ways to manage the communication of the «Insoumis»; noble public battles against all fears and discrimination, from Islamophobia to homophobiaand yet in private text messages the epithet “shitty little fagots” addressed to collaborators”.

The protagonist of this story is not just any MP but Sophia Chikirou, 44 years old, leading member of the French radical left and above all companion of the leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Known in the party since 2011, the romantic relationship remained unknown to the public until October 16, 2018, when during a search investigators at Melenchon’s home also found Chikirou. to a private entity, their relationship becomes of public interest, as the courts decided in August 2019, rejecting the couple’s requests for compensation after the publication of an article in Closer, recalls Le Monde.

As the Corriere writes, “in these hours we are witnessing a showdown between the top group on the one hand – MélenchonChikirou and also the faithful Adrien Quatennens, recently reinstated despite a punch thrown at his wife – and on the other the increasingly numerous dissidents, who are taking courage (in the past anyone who dared to criticize her was torpedoed by him) and denounce the excessive Chikirou’s ascendancy over the leader Mélenchon”.

