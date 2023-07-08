Paris (Union)

Yesterday, a diplomatic source said that France will stop the mass repatriation of wives and children of ISIS members held in camps in northeastern Syria, such as those carried out last week, because there are no women willing to do so.

“After returning all the mothers who expressed their desire to leave Syria, there will be no other operations of this kind,” the source told AFP.

Last Tuesday, France returned ten women and 25 children from Syria, in the fourth operation of its kind within a year.

Yesterday, the diplomatic source stated that France cannot “forcibly return people residing abroad, nor their children of course,” explaining that 169 children and 57 women have been returned to French territory since 2019.

He added, “Some extremist mothers have stated that they want to stay in Syria,” without announcing their number. An informed source told Agence France-Presse in May that about 80 French women do not want to “return”. They voluntarily went to the lands controlled by terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, and they were arrested at the time of the fall of ISIS in 2019. Any adult French who goes to the Iraqi-Syrian region and remains there is subject to legal procedures.

And France decided until the summer of 2022 to suffice with repatriating orphaned or minor children, whose mothers agreed to give up their rights to care.