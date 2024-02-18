Home page politics

The “Leasing Sociale” for electric cars, which was launched in France for the first time this year, is enjoying great popularity.

According to the government, more than 50,000 applications were approved within a few weeks. That's more than twice as many as expected. Therefore the program was stopped for the time being. However, it will be reissued on a larger scale in 2025.

The Minister for Industry and Energy, Roland Lescure, was very satisfied with the great interest. “The beauty of this program is that, on the one hand, it gives people who are not necessarily wealthy access to an affordable electric vehicle, and on the other hand, it helps produce more French vehicles,” Lescure told TV channel France 3.

Electric car for less than 150 euros per month

Social leasing allows low-income workers to lease an electric car for less than 150 euros per month. To do this, certain criteria must be met. The annual income may not exceed 15,400 euros. The workplace must also be at least 15 kilometers away from your place of residence.

In addition, only electric vehicles with a list price of no more than 47,000 euros that were manufactured in the EU are eligible for funding. The French state contributes up to 13,000 euros per leasing contract.

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular in France. In 2023, 298,219 battery-electric cars (BEVs) were newly registered there. This corresponds to an increase of 47 percent compared to the previous year. The market share of BEVs was 16.8 percent. In comparison, development in Germany was much more subdued with an increase of 11.4 percent.

It remains to be seen whether social leasing can also be a model for Germany. Isabel Cademartori, transport policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, is following developments in the neighboring country with interest. “We have to check whether and how we can introduce a similar model for Germany,” the traffic expert recently told Table.Media. ch